Public education is a bedrock of our country

The recent “Public vs. Private” story about North Carolina public education is beyond disappointing, it’s frightening.

The article quotes Dean Proctor, our state senator, as saying “the Opportunity Scholarship .... I think it makes our public schools better.”

How can this statement possibly be true?

What a joke!

Many of us know Senate Republicans do not like public education; they also do not like public school teachers and many of the public colleges that produce them.

The HDR story states that funding for public education would decrease “by over $200 million.” Those dollars are our tax dollars, and they would go to “schools” that are not subjected to the same requirements and guidelines as are public schools. That means less accountability. We have already gotten rid of teaching positions and teachers’ aides. Our public schools need more money, not less.

State Senate Republicans also have their version of teacher pay raises: Increase veteran teachers’ pay by $250 spread over two years.

Do the math. A pay raise of $125 per year for two years. How insulting can the Senate Republicans possibly be?

I suggest you do this: In the fall, spend some time in a public school, talk with administrators and teachers, watch the kids.

Better yet, volunteer!

Public education is a bedrock of our country.

We should support it, not try to destroy it.

Robert Kapellusch

Newton