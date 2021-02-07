Letter: Protect sanctity of all lives

2020 was a horrid, wicked year. We had death, riots, violence, COVID-19. A movement of Black Lives Matter emerged. Truly, the taking of life is an evil thing.

Now, in 2021, we once again proclaim the Sanctity of Life where every life matters (black, yellow, red, brown or white). Each day in abortion clinics across our country, the lives of innocent infants are brutally ended in the name of the Women’s Choice movement for example.

Planned Parenthood declares “Black Lives Matter," but abort 247 Black infants each day, according to Life News (June 4, 2020). Further, Life News reports that Planned Parenthood proclaimed: “We are devastated, grieving, and outraged by violence against Black lives.”

History reveals that ancient civilizations burned their children as sacrifices to their pagan gods. Today are we any better? All lives of innocent infants matter, regardless of race or gender matter.

As a “civilized society” how can we continue to support this evil institution? We must stand for the sanctity of life! After all Jesus loves the little children and therefore, we must be the voice for the most vulnerable in God's creation. Please let those who represent you in government, at all levels, know that you depend on them to enact laws that protect the sanctity of all lives.