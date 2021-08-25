Letter: Protect our children

If you feel you have the freedom to keep your children out of car seats or seatbelts, try lecturing the patrolman writing your ticket about that freedom. If you think you have the freedom to harm your children, let Social Services hear about it when they knock on your door. Your “freedom” to refuse to vaccinate your children against polio or measles will not mean a thing when you try to enroll them in school.

Nonetheless, the Catawba County School Board will allow you the freedom to expose your children to an increased risk of contracting coronavirus, expose my grandchildren to a greater risk of infection with a potentially lethal disease carried by other children, and increase exposure for teachers and staff. One would think that wearing a mask were the most egregious torture to which one could subject children! COVID, no problem, but wearing a mask would surely scar their psyches permanently. Nonsense!

The risk of community COVID transmission in Catawba County is rated “HIGH” by the CDC. Numerous studies have shown masks lower infection rates significantly. The CDC recommends school children be masked. So does the Governor. So does essentially every group of medical specialists. But four members of our School Board know more about epidemiology and virology than all these.