Letter: Progressives have a different view of society

Progressives control the Democrat Party. They call themselves liberals, but they are not. They appropriated the term “liberal” and redefined the word. Thomas Jefferson, John Locke, and Adam Smith were classical liberals. Classical liberalism promotes economic freedom, limited government, and basic human rights as defined in our Bill of Rights. It also values the individual over the state.

Valerie Jarrett conveyed the progressive view of government on "Meet the Press" on Nov. 9, 2008, with Tom Brokaw. She said Mr. Obama would be “ready to take power and begin to rule day one.” America is governed constitutionally, not ruled, However, Obama did promise to transform America. He started it in eight years and Biden plans to finish it.

Progressives now control the presidency, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the military. The military in our system is under civilian control. The recruitment goals for the Army are down 25%. We now have the only military in the world that teaches reconstructed pronoun usage rather than warfare strategy and tactics in this woke environment. (Woke is easier to remember than Progressive Activism.)

Progressivism is defined by the words and actions of Saul Alinsky, Cloward-Piven, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, and others. Alinsky wrote "Rules for Radicals," which is the handbook for progressive activism. In 1966, Cloward and Piven authored a strategic plan for accomplishing the transformation of America. It is a blueprint for moving America from a capitalist, free-market system to socialism. In their plan, every problem requires an authoritarian solution. Maybe that is why Rahm Emanuel pronounced, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” Every crisis is an opportunity to seize more power for the central government.

Progressives have a different view of society. They believe in defunding police, open borders, promoting the welfare state, and censorship. Different ethnicities and gender identities are welcomed by them, but differing ideas and opinions are rejected. On college campuses, free speech is under attack. Conservatives using social media to express their opinions may find their accounts deleted or sometimes, their jobs eliminated. Progressives believe men can get pregnant. They call political opponents Nazis, near fascists, racists, white supremacists, and worse.

Lenin said, “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” The bourgeoisie is “The Middle Class.” Welcome to the progressive form of government.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover