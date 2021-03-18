Letter: Progress takes time

I grew up in the South during segregation. In 1954, I watched the race riots in Topeka, Kansas following the historic Supreme Court decision in Brown v. The Board of Education.
The next year, 1955, I watched Rosa Parks refuse to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus. In 1957, I watched the attempts of nine Black children in Little Rock, Arkansas as they tried to enroll at Central High School. This eventually led to widespread race riots and the eventual arrest of the “Little Rock Nine,” as they became known. I watched Governor George Wallace stand in the doorway in defiance to President Kennedy and deny Black students enrollment at the University of Alabama. And I will never forget Lester Maddox standing in front of his restaurant with an oak axe handle refusing to allow Blacks to enter.
On July 31, 1966 I went to listen to Dr. King speak at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus while two factions of the KKK marched in protest outside. Yet, for all of this, I never attended an integrated school. I never went to school with a Black student. It was still separate but equal.
However, I was, to borrow a phrase from a N.C. writer and novelist, educated by the “Best and the Brightest.” In those days, if a woman wanted or needed to work outside the home she could be a cashier, a secretary, or a factory worker; but if she were bright and ambitious and wanted to attend college, she could be a nurse or a school teacher. Thus, I was educated by the best and the brightest.
I sit here in 2021, almost 75 years later, and marvel with pride at the progress that we have made in both Black Civil Rights and women’s rights. Yet the bickering and the unrest continues. Today we have Black, and women Supreme Court Justices. Today, women and Blacks are CEOs of major corporations, own their own businesses, and are elected to hold office and be part of our government.
Yet, this progress doesn’t seem to be enough. Have we reached the final goal? No, but we continue to make progress and improve year by year.
Do the activists not recognize and appreciate the progress we are making? No, it is not because of their protests, it is because institutional change takes time.
Tom Allen
Hickory