Letter: Progress takes time

I grew up in the South during segregation. In 1954, I watched the race riots in Topeka, Kansas following the historic Supreme Court decision in Brown v. The Board of Education.

The next year, 1955, I watched Rosa Parks refuse to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus. In 1957, I watched the attempts of nine Black children in Little Rock, Arkansas as they tried to enroll at Central High School. This eventually led to widespread race riots and the eventual arrest of the “Little Rock Nine,” as they became known. I watched Governor George Wallace stand in the doorway in defiance to President Kennedy and deny Black students enrollment at the University of Alabama. And I will never forget Lester Maddox standing in front of his restaurant with an oak axe handle refusing to allow Blacks to enter.

On July 31, 1966 I went to listen to Dr. King speak at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus while two factions of the KKK marched in protest outside. Yet, for all of this, I never attended an integrated school. I never went to school with a Black student. It was still separate but equal.