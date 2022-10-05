Letter: Pro-Life people, do not be discouraged

I write this Letter to the Editor to inspire, motivate, encourage and support voters who are Pro-Life, praying they will have the moral fortitude and perseverance to stand-up to protect the victims of abortion, the marginalized flesh and blood of our society who are dismissed, burned, thrown in the trash or sold to rich pharmaceutical and cosmetic corporations as a commodity.

Human babies are big business, providing a huge ROI (return on investment). All forms of media: print, television, streaming, radio, and internet, will be covering stories. But the majority of the “news” will be misinformation and disinformation. Legalized abortion is the constitutional right for a woman to conveniently murder another human being.

Some will say our Pro-Life politicians whom we will choose to vote into office, won’t have a chance. Don’t be discouraged. Vote anyway!

The news has already been hinting the current regime will remain in place and by November, their political agenda is that we will be discouraged and not cast our ballots! They forget God is in control. Brothers and sisters, whether we win or lose, it is our Christian duty, our Christian moral obligation to our Father in Heaven to choose life for these little voices.

Again, don’t lose hope. In the letter of James (5:16) “…The fervent prayer of a righteous person is very powerful.” Prayer changes things but it will be in God’s time. This battle will rage, because it is good against evil. From the hand of the prophet Isaiah (66:1-7), “Thus says the LORD: The heavens are my throne, the earth, my footstool…but they shall be put to shame. A voice roaring from the city, a voice from the temple; the voice of the Lord rendering recompense to his enemies!”

Barbara Speers

Hickory