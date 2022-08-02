Letter: Primary systems need reform

Do you sometimes wonder about all the political division we currently have in our country? Our founding fathers were prescient about what challenges our nation, organized in the way they created, might eventually face: “To the efficacy and permanency of your Union, a government for the whole is indispensable…. However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time….to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” George Washington’s Farewell Address 1796.

Our current two-party primaries are conducted in ways that lead to candidates who are more to the extreme. A plurality of a vote often suffices to obtain a nomination. Alternatives, like the “ranked choice” voting system (see Fairvote.org) or proportional representation (see secondratedemocracy.com/winner-take-all-elections) should be considered. In the "ranked choice” system an individual candidate would need to consider the whole electorate (or at least the whole party’s electorate) in order to secure a majority needed for nomination or election. In the proportional representation system, the representatives would be split according to percentage of votes they received.

Our current system, even within “parties”, ignores the significant diversity of opinion within our populace. James Madison hoped that this diversity and the value of a sizable union would overcome the fragility of a true democracy. “A pure Democracy…. can admit of no cure for the mischiefs of faction. ….. Hence it is, that such Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention……and have in general been as short in their lives, as they have been violent in their deaths”. The Federalist Papers #10 1787.

Both of our two principal parties have tried to make the nomination process be more “democratic”. However, they have become so controlled by internal factions that our diversity is not well represented, negating Madison’s proposed remedy. These parties seem to have lost the perceived value of the whole.

The benefits of a unified America, working together as a whole, are hard to dispute. For our nation to both survive and prosper, our primary systems need to be reformed.