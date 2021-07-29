Letter: Prevent the spread of disinformation, scams

In a letter to the editor, Tom Shuford responded to an earlier letter that I wrote in which I noted that “scientific studies have found that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID-19 or show any other benefit for those exposed to COVID." Shuford wrote that he has “watched countless presentations by doctors who claim efficacy for hydroxychloroquine as an early, at-home treatment option for COVID-19,” some of whom are associated with a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. He also cites the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as an early outpatient option.

A simple Google search quickly reveals that America’s Frontline Doctors is a rightwing political organization that has spread disinformation through the pandemic. A video produced by the group was removed by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube after initially going viral in July of 2020. The video features Dr. Stella Immanuel who has made medical claims including sex with demons during dreams are a cause of health problems in the United States. The Daily Beast has reported that Immanuel believes that “the government is run in part not by humans but by 'reptilians’ and other aliens." The filming of the video was organized by a right-wing group called the Tea Party Patriots.