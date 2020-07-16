Letter: President's Mount Rushmore speech spells out what is at stake

A July 10 letter writer claims President Trump, in his July 3 Mt. Rushmore speech, “stoked fears of far-left fascists wanting to destroy our values, our heritage, and our history by destroying all those Confederate monuments erected during Jim Crow with the intent of putting their spin on the Confederacy, secession, and the Civil War.”
When an opponent of this president characterizes his words, it’s often enlightening to go to the original, unedited video/text. The Mt. Rushmore speech is considered by many as the best speech of his presidency. It can be read by searching “Remarks by President Trump at South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.”
There is, of course, no mention of the Confederacy or Confederate monuments in the speech. There is an extended tribute to the men whose visages are carved on the mountain behind him: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Teddy Roosevelt. Monuments to each have been subjected to defacing or removal in recent weeks.
One of many sentences in the Mt. Rushmore speech deserving of reflection: “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”
The Mt. Rushmore speech triggers his opponents for good reason. It spells out what’s a stake. It’s worth reading that speech.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir NC
