Letter: President spins a tangled web of deceit

Saturday, July 4, 2020, I walked down my steep driveway to get the Daily Record. I read the front-page articles on the holiday, one by a local high school social studies teacher and the other by a pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Mooresville. Writing about the 4th of July, one reviewed our history and touched on the struggle for freedoms that were not initially available to women and African Americans. The other was a look at the 4th, through the eyes of African Americans, 168 years from the words of Fredrick Douglass: “What to the slave is the Fourth of July."
On to the opinion page where Scott Hollifield’s humorous piece on stupidity in the news, 2020 version was sandwiched between two political cartoons by Mike Luckovich.
The left column included a tweet from our president that lent credence to the cartoon on COVID-19 where Trump is again arguing the reason for all these new cases of coronavirus is because we are doing such a great job in testing. Just a few days ago, he said this curse was just going to magically disappear. The misleading part of that tweet is that most people do not get tested unless they have symptoms or exposure and the percent positive from the test is up as well.
Senator Rubio may make Trump’s enemies’ list as he tweeted that politics have made us so crazy the wearing of a mask has turned into a statement or not of support for Trump.
The word fascist is getting lots of play these days in letters to the editor and by the president. At the Mount Rushmore spread-the-virus event, he stoked fears of far-left fascists wanting to destroy our values, our heritage, and our history by destroying all those Confederate monuments erected during Jim Crow with the intent of putting their spin on the Confederacy, secession, and the Civil War.
Webster’s dictionary defines fascism as an authoritarian, nationalistic, right-wing form of government. Trump frames the fight to end systemic racism as fascism, which is a window into the man, his reelection strategy and his selfish desire to transform the founders’ creation of our democratic republic into one that can suppress opposition and feed its citizens his version of reality.
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when we first practice to deceive.”
David Turman
Hickory NC
