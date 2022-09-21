Letter: President should not overrule Supreme Court

If the Supreme Court makes a decision that the rights of abortion are no longer acceptable unless there has been a rape, incest or a health risk of the mother there should be no interruption of the pregnancy. Isn’t it strange the president can just come along and use his executive power to overrule the Supreme Court’s decision? Perhaps the Democratic Party seized the opportunity once again; since there is much opposition over this case and it assures the party to remain in power in 2024. Is that the democratic way?