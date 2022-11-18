Letter: President claims to have done it all

Do you look out your back door? I mean do you think about your past? Of course, you do. We all do. We think of things we liked and loved and all the happy times we had.

We think about all the things we did. And also, the things we didn’t. Most of us probably finally realize the things we could have done that would have really made a difference to our lives and others around us. Most of us look out our back doors with a lot of memories gone by and think of younger days. I know just me writing this question will send your mind back to the past.

You'll think of your triumphs, your happy times and some remorse of things you did not get done. Some job you wish you had finished or accomplished.

Not your president though, he has done them all. Lifeguard, truck driver, poor kid in school, he even now lets us know he is half Puerto Rican! He is like some people you have met in life, right? If you have a backache, soon they will too. If your chest hurts, they will start coughing soon.

I used to just tell some of those people things and sure enough, soon they would start having whatever difficulty I had. Old Joe is like that you know? He’s done it all.

The only job he hasn’t talked about is the one he thinks he’s best at, and that’s shoveling crap!

Larry Allen

Newton