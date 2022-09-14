Letter: President called Trump supporters a threat to country

How did America become so divided? How did we get to a point in America where the president calls millions of people a threat to the country?

I watched the Joe Biden speech on September 1. I watched on CNN because I wanted to hear all the vitriol afterwards that accompanied this “nonpolitical speech.” With Biden standing in front of what looked like the gates of hell, the vision was shocking on its own. His Marine guard on screen right had "glowing" white gloves. Biden called tens of millions of people “semi-fascists.” Those are people that did not vote for him.

He spoke of the rule of law. Lawlessness has flourished under his administration. Millions of illegals are breaking our immigration laws with permission. It is his party that called for defunding police and "no bail" laws.

Barack Obama’s quote from 2008 should sound familiar. “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” Obama was referring to the same general group of Americans. It is easy to understand what he thinks of those people.

Hillary Clinton had a few comments going back to 2016. She referred to Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” She also added the words, “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and Islamophobic.” In an interview with Israeli TV she added, “You can take Trump supporters and put them in two big baskets. There are what I would call the deplorables you know, the racists, and the haters.”

The terms “white supremacist” and “white supremacy” have become part of the vernacular of the left. It is in every speech and every criticism. This lecture by Mr. Biden was nothing new or unexpected. It added to the division. The left is “all in” on dividing America before the election.

Mr. Biden’s invectives enabled him to avoid discussing his own record.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover