Letter: President Biden has lost his way

The often used term “No Man Left Behind” has been trashed. President Biden in the short time of eight months has been dismantling America by making decisions that are so absolutely insane. Americans that voted for him have got to be totally frustrated by his actions.

U.S. officials provided the Taliban with names of American and Afghan allies to evacuate. How crazy is that? The enemy now has a complete hit list to kill. Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqanii, Taliban’s new self-proclaimed Chief of Security, who was designated a terrorist by the U.S. government subject to a $5 million reward for his capture is now in control. He is telling our President what to do about protecting Americans and Afghan people who aided the military during the war.

President Biden’s actions just magnify how he has lost his way and any logical thinking. A country does not pull out its troops before Americans and others who helped the Americans have escaped harm’s way. How absurd to leave millions of dollars of weapons and equipment for the enemy to use against its people.