Letter: Preserve rather than push more and more development

In 2001, the Sherrills Ford Area, like other small areas in Catawba County, developed a Small Area Plan in anticipation of the expected massive growth in the greater Charlotte region. I was honored to be on this local committee and with a huge amount of community input and interest, the Sherrills Ford Small Area Plan reflected our community’s guide for this anticipated growth.

The largest concern expressed across the board in the community involvement meetings was the risk of loss of open space, farmland, and wildlife land and the wish for the preservation of our rural character.

In December of 2020, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners passed a rezoning for a massive development (LaurelBrook) that removed a deed restriction which allowed a maximum of 100 homes on 483 acres on the Terrapin Creek land, former Crescent Gamelands property. The Catawba County Planning Board did not recommend this rezoning, and many, many citizens spoke out against this rezoning.

Commissioners stated during the hearing, “Farms make undesirable neighbors,” made several misstatements of fact (having to be corrected by county staff), and spent the hearing praising Prestige, the developer. Compare this to the Maiden Town Council that pushed back and got concessions.