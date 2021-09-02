Letter: Power, evil do not go gently

“The disorders and miseries which result (from partisan politics) gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”

Those were the insightful words of our first president, George Washington, but it took 220 years for the nation to allow the disorders and miseries from politics to result in the minds of men and women to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual.

Power, narcissism, evil, and authoritarianism do not go gently into the good night. This reality has never been more evident than the last four years and the three months following the election, all coming to a head on Jan. 6, 2021. It continues with Trump pushing the big lie, red states passing laws trying to restrict and make it harder for people to vote, and the clownish audits of an election that is certified and over.

