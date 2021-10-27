Letter: Powell's passion for people is evident

I am writing this letter in support of Brenda Powell, candidate for Conover City Council. As a lifelong resident of Conover, Brenda’s passion for people is evident. This can be seen by the many hats she has worn as well as the ones she wears now.

Seeing a huge need to help at risk young boys, Brenda partnered with the Catawba County Sherriff’s Office in 1985 to help develop the Straight-Up Boys Club, a program focused on teaching life skills to help better the lives of these young boys. From 1996-2005, Brenda became one of the founders of the Village Hands Resource Center. Brenda has been a part of ECCCM in the past and is currently involved with the Neighbor’s Network, the Backpack Program, Conover Summer Readout, Southwest Conover Community Watch, and the Shamir Grier Scholarship Committee. These listed are just a few things that Brenda does to help others.

Brenda has been the recipient of the City of Conover Mayor’s Citizenship Award in 2018, the City of Conover Outstanding Community Service Award for years 2006-2008, and the North Carolina NAACP Mother of the Year award in 1992.

An active member and treasurer of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Brenda and her husband reared five children that have watched and supported their mom as she lends her heart and hands unconditionally to the citizens of her dear Conover.