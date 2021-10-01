Letter: Powell is lifelong Conover resident with a giving heart

If you live in Conover, Brenda Powell should be one of your votes for city council. If for no other reason, Conover needs at least one female at the table as a part of its decision-making process. Brenda is the only female candidate for a council currently made-up entirely of men. A vote for Brenda can provide the diversity so badly needed by Conover City Council.

But voting for Brenda Powell and having her serve on Conover City Council will do much more. She is a lifelong Conover resident who has made it her mission to improve the place she lives. Having a seat on Conover City Council will allow her to do much more with this passion and her thoughtful approach to government will be a true benefit to this decision-making body. I have observed this first-hand in the time she has served with me on the Board of Directors of Neighbors Network in Conover. Not only does she see the tremendous opportunities that Neighbors Network provides for people 50-plus in our community but she provides hand-on involvement by preparing a breakfast each month for participants at the new senior center.