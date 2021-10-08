Letter: Powell has worked to make Conover, Catawba County a better place

She and husband Jerry have reared a highly educated, successful, and God-fearing family. Both are active members of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where Brenda is also the church treasurer.

She has a service heart for fellow men, women, and children. For years Brenda has volunteered and worked tirelessly to make Conover and Catawba County a better place to live. Some of those accomplishments include developing the Straight-up Boys Club; helping to found the Village Hands Resource Center; working with ECCCM, Neighbor’s Network, Conover Summer Readout, Southwest Conover Community Watch, the Shamir Grier Scholarship Committee, and for more than 10 years the Catawba County Backpack Program. Her faithfulness in attending Conover City Council meetings has kept her abreast of current needs of our town.