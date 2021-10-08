Letter: Powell committed to church, community

Brenda Powell is running for Conover City Council, and I feel like she is the best candidate for this elected position.

I have known Brenda Powell for 50 years and can confidently say that she is a person of impeccable character. Brenda Powell has been a resident of Conover for the majority of her life and has been committed to community service in her community and surrounding communities including Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she has been a member her entire life.

She has served in many capacities in her church. She is currently the mission department president, church treasurer and is in charge of community outreach.

She has represented her community before city employees and council members advocating for the betterment of her neighborhood and the lives they live in Conover.

Her community service spans many different outreaches and organizations.

Brenda Powell will bring new energy and fresh perspective to continue building on Conover’s successes. She will be a leader who cares for and gives a voice to all its citizens. She is known to be a team player and has a strong voice of leadership. She knows what it takes to be a strong communicator and collaborate to get the job done.