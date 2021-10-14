Letter: Powell cares for Conover and its citizens

I have known and admired Brenda Powell for many years. Her sons and my brothers wrestled together at Newton-Conover High School. While at the wrestling meets, our families got to know each other and become friends. In 2010, my father, David Day, was serving as treasurer on the board at ECCCM, and recommended Brenda be asked to serve on the board, which she did until 2013.

Over the years that have followed, I often run into Brenda volunteering at various organizations in the Newton-Conover area. Most recently, my daughter and I volunteered for the first time at a library Lunch and Learn (a joint effort between the library and The Corner Table). Unsure as to what we would be asked to do, I was instantly reassured when I saw Brenda’s smiling face. It was apparent she had volunteered at these events many times and led us into making this a worthwhile experience for all those who participated that day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is absolutely no doubt as to how much Brenda cares for the Conover community and its citizens. In 2018, she was the recipient of the City of Conover Mayor’s Citizenship Award.