Letter: Positive change requires new thinking, risk

As I watch another friend struggle to find a career of his choosing and outlet to use his gifts, I ask: What can be done to improve our current economic system?

I do not believe it is the fault of any specific person or institution.

It is hard to find a job in today’s market without knowing someone at a company, an advantage often held by those with existing social connections.

There is an excess of college graduate applicants for many white-collar jobs, whereas a shortage of blue-collar workers like electricians.

Work experience is usually required, but for millennials and Gen-Z newcomers fresh out of school, how does one get in the door?

There are many answers to the above issues but the best one is quality educational opportunities. As former UNC System President Margaret Spellings said, “Education should be an on-ramp. If you need skills, you should be able to get them at school and then get into the workforce.”

We need to make sure all levels of education provide access to workforce experience (and connections!) like internships, before graduation. Experience in a field would also help people get into different fields with labor shortages.