On February 3, I watched as a Chinese “weather balloon” floated across America. The balloon just “got away” from them. The Pentagon says the balloon can be maneuvered. If we have a “maneuverable” Chinese weather balloon floating over America, they “maneuvered” it here.

This violates international law, American airspace, and American sovereignty. I'm sure the Chinese laugh at American sovereignty, because they are using the Mexican drug cartels to fill our streets with their poisonous fentanyl. They have concluded, what's the big deal? The Chinese Communist Party knows who is pumping fentanyl into America through Mexico. They know everything that happens in their country because it is a police and a surveillance state.

Perhaps the Chinese used it as a “trial balloon.” We always hear about situations where people are floating a trial balloon. Maybe that's what this is. They were testing our will to see how we respond. It is part of the decision process to overtake Taiwan. Since we have done very little to deter them from anything in the last couple of years, I'm sure they believe they have carte blanche for whatever they are planning next.

It is time for America to stand up. For those who are not familiar, the Chinese have plans called MIC 2025. It would be good to read about it. I believe China will move on Taiwan before the 2024 presidential election. They want to control everything we do and view balloon trespassing as a marker. This is an egregious act by a Communist government hostile toward America. The balloon can survey sensitive military installations.

Why have we done nothing before now? I guess we are no longer a real country.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover