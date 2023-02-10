A Meredith College Poll and the North Carolina Center for Health and Democracy recently surveyed North Carolinians about their attitudes toward our state’s health insurers. Respondents were asked their opinions on accessibility, denied claims, and overall satisfaction.

The poll found that only 8.3 percent believe their health insurance provider has their best interest in mind. Frankly, I’m not surprised. As the cost of health insurance in North Carolina continues to climb, people are going to feel increasingly dissatisfied.

What’s more, the report found that almost 75 percent of people whose claims were denied reported higher rates of dissatisfaction. Again, this isn’t entirely surprising, as North Carolina’s claim denial rates now exceed the national average.

What is surprising is that these things are within the power of the insurance companies to fix but, to date, they haven’t been willing to do so. Insurers could reduce the cost of monthly premiums. They could make it less confusing for consumers to navigate their insurance coverage. They could be a little more lenient on claim denials and appeals. They could work harder to help limit patients’ out-of-pocket expenses, keeping more of those consumer dollars flowing in our local economy.

To me, the findings in this most recent poll, while not surprising, signal that change is needed. I urge our state legislators to take a deeper look into our health insurers and fix what is broken. North Carolinians need to receive adequate coverage, and they need insurance providers that put patients first.

Leroy Lail

Conover