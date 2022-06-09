Letter: Politicians watch as the killing goes on, remember that in November

Another horrific massacre of children. More mealy-mouthed thoughts and prayers offered up by fatuous politicians: yada, yada, yada. Eleven more mass killings in one weekend. And we go on. They go on, too, these politicians, courting and accepting big bucks from the gun manufacturers’ lobby.

These same people, including Senators Burr and Tillis, speak with a forked tongue about the sanctity of life. That’s right up there with their disingenuous condolences for the loss of so many innocent lives. Ted Budd owns a gun business, openly displays a weapon. If he’s elected, so much for North Carolinians’ claims to supporting the sanctity of life. BS, every bit of it.

This is not who we are, Democrats naively plead, hoping to appeal to our better angels. Oh, but it is exactly who we are. More guns than people in this country, military grade weapons meant to kill as many as possible by the most lethal means are easily available. Now those who fear guns arm themselves with guns in the name of self-defense. This year alone, we’ve averaged nearly two mass killings every day. Where does it end?

We are a violent people, free to own almost any kind of gun under the dishwater regulations of those focused on power and the political bribes of the gun lobby. We are in danger in churches, nightclubs, the grocery store and schools. Think of it, a pile of twisted and mutilated children soaked in their own blood among desks, puppets, worksheets and colorfully decorated bulletin boards.

The availability of semi-automatic weapons may not be the only factor, but by God, it’s a good place to start. I say senators Tillis, Burr and the rest of their party have the blood of those children on their hands. Ted Budd is another with extra self-interest at stake. Does anyone think he would vote against that interest?

It's time to stop the wringing of hands. It's time to raise our voices at the ballot box, in the streets and from the pulpits. What are we waiting for? Someone in this community to open fire with an AR-15 in our church, grocery store or in our school?

Sanctity of life? Hollow words from those who allow people to die without health care, to go hungry and homeless, to be slaughtered by weapons meant only for war. Yada, yada, yada, and the killing goes on. Look in the mirror. What do you value most? Remember this in November.

Beverly Finney

Hickory