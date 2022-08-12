Letter: Political parties highlight extremes, challenge unified America

Do you sometimes wonder about all the political division we currently have in our country? Our founding fathers were prescient about our nation: “To the efficacy and permanency of your Union, a government for the whole is indispensable …. However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion,” George Washington in his farewell address in 1796.

In reviewing quotes from Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Adams and Franklin, all were concerned about the consequences of factions (political parties) on the system of government they were trying to establish.

Our founders had numerous pressing concerns over factions (political parties) as they struggled to develop a constitution. One, that of Jefferson, was that allegiance to party would take away the individual’s willingness to adhere to one’s own standards. Thomas Jefferson referred to this as, “degradation of a free and moral agent”. Another concern was that of regional wishes overcoming the value obtained by the greater union.

Our current two-party primaries are conducted in ways that lead to candidates who are more to the extremes and less likely to seek compromises that are often necessary to unify the country (thus a 50-50 electorate). A plurality of a vote often suffices to obtain a nomination. Alternatives, like the ranked choice voting system (see Fairvote.org) should be considered. In such a system an individual candidate would need to consider the whole electorate (or at least the whole party’s electorate) in order to secure the majority needed for nomination or election. Our current system, even within parties, ignores the significant diversity of opinion within our populace.

James Madison knew the stakes were high and chances of success shaky: “A pure Democracy…. can admit of no cure for the mischiefs of faction. ….. Hence it is, that such Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention……and have in general been as short in their lives, as they have been violent in their deaths." The Federalist Papers #10 from 1787.

The benefits of a unified America, working together as a whole, are hard to dispute. Our nation’s preservation may require a revision of our party primary systems to better reveal the character of those elected.

David Branyon

Hickory