Letter: Political left seeks a tribal democracy

Since Jan. 20, 2020, the Biden administration has been in full control of the country. They've controlled the House, Senate, press, and media. Americans have suffered. We've struggled with COVID-19, an open southern border, raging inflation, mismanagement of our natural resources, and a crime wave that is the envy of all third world countries.

What is disturbing is the fact that our president avoids all responsibility for any of the problems. Harry Truman had a sign on the "Resolute Desk" that said, "The Buck Stops Here." Mr. Biden has a sign that says, "Who's been sitting in my chair?"

There are political factions in America who don't like our democratic form of government. We are a Constitutional, representative, republic. That differs from a pure democracy which allows 50% plus 1 to rule over 50% minus 1.

The political left in America has decided that what we need is a tribal democracy. You may say to yourself, there is no such thing. You would be correct. However, that is no deterrent to their ideology. It is much easier to control a population by setting them against each other rather than appealing to the whole.

Progressives believe government is superior to the individual. Conservatives believe the individual is superior. The founding documents of this country agree with conservatism. The Bill of Rights protects individual, not corporate or group freedoms. The left desperately tries to tie every issue to groupism. It's much easier than convincing individuals what is right. It also saves a lot of time.

In our society, people are referred to by which group they belong, not by what their needs and ambitions are as individuals. If the government were to announce that all left-handers were going to get a $5,000 check in the mail, which would create some unhappy right handers.

Corralling people into groups, communities, ethnic differences, classes, etc. does one thing. It creates resentment and animosities among the members of the excluded masses. The policies of divide and conquer are anathema to a free republic.

"Pit race against race, religion against religion, and prejudice against prejudice. Divide and conquer! We must not let that happen here." Eleanor Roosevelt.

"The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the change of the Constitution, so the second will not become the legalized version of the first." Thomas Jefferson.

