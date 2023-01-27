Letter: Police what your kids read, not what all students read

A recent HDR headline read "Books debated again."

In the story, Kevin Sparks' comment is correct, "Any parent can work with school staff to exclude their child from material they feel is inappropriate."

I have been a volunteer for Hickory Public Schools since 2017, helping in an elementary school. For the first two years I volunteered in an elementary school library.

I personally witnessed multiple occasions when our librarian guides students away from certain books. I also know the librarian was aware of events or holidays that certain parents did not want their children to participate in.

Parents have that right, and our librarian was a partner in their wishes.

But these people who want books banned from our libraries are discriminating against anyone that they don't like, whether it's race, religion or the LBGTQ community.

Let those people police their own kids. Let those people keep their hands off the rest of the children.

Robert Kapellusch

Newton