Letter: Police shootings completely unnecessary

The death of George Floyd was 100% unnecessary. I say this because the incident did not need to escalate to violence. First, George Floyd was unarmed, and secondly the police knew who George Floyd was so they could have let him go without confrontational violence, and at some point later, gone to his house and served an arrest warrant.

The same is true with this most recent shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis. The police officers knew who he was because they had decided to hold him for outstanding warrants. OK, he didn’t want to be arrested so he jumped back in his car and fled. Is that a death sentence? As in the Floyd case, the police knew who he was so they could have arrested him at any time — without this confrontation.

Look at the Atlanta shooting outside the Wendy’s. Rayshard Brooks had cooperated with the police when they caught him sleeping in the drive- thru line. They knew who he was so why didn’t they call his mother to come and drive him home? He was cooperating until the police tried to handcuff him, then he ran — firing a taser over his shoulder. The police did not need to shoot him in the back. They also could have gone to his house at some later time and served him with an arrest warrant.