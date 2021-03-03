Letter: Please move the statue

It was the word “grace” that caught my eye in Lynn Dorfman’s comments to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. She also offered a comment of General Lee about a proposed Gettysburg memorial.

I have family member who fought in the Confederate army, and I have read the book “Letters of William F. Wagner, Confederate Soldier.” It was amazing to see the letters in print — a lot of German. My dad was a soldier in World War I. He and my mom had 10 children as there was no need for hired help on our Conover property. We were brought up in a home where justice was revered.

I believe in Lynn Dorfman’s comments that it is time for “grace” in Catawba County. It is time to place statues and memorials some place where they do not cause pain of that horrible time of our history. Please move the statue … “amazing grace” will help you do it.

Ruth McNeely

Conover