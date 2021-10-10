Letter: Place marker at monument noting Confederate soldiers fought to preserve slavery

I recently read in the Hickory Daily Record that there was another meeting before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners concerning the Confederate statue at the courthouse in Newton. I think a constructive and educational solution to the issue would be to place a marker on the statue stating the true, historical reality of what Confederate soldiers were actually fighting for in their efforts to secede from the Union and establish their own nation.

The historical marker could state something, such as, "The Confederate States of America committed treason against the United States of America by voting to secede from the Union and starting a deadly civil war that ultimately led to the tragic deaths of 620,000 soldiers. The soldiers of the Confederacy were fighting to preserve the institution of slavery and against the democratic values our nation has come to value so dearly. American soldiers fought, died, and ultimately prevailed in the battle against them to preserve the Union and our nation's great heritage.”

They could also erect a monument or statue of a true American patriot near the Confederate statue with a marker stating their positive contributions to American history.