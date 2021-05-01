Letter: Photo on front page was unprofessional, prejudicial

The full front page photo on Saturday, April 24, of Douglas Mason Wilson was extremely unprofessional & prejudicial. I can only imagine how hurtful it was for Zakylen Harris's family to see the suspect acting like a madman. In this time when the media is theoretically fighting for Black Lives Matter this photo only fed racists' appetite toward people of color.

You owe an apology to Zakylen's family, your readers, and also to Douglas Wilson's family. How hurtful it had to be for them also to see this young man not showing any remorse or respect for the young life he is charged with taking from his family and all of us.