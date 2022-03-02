Letter: People need help, not more arches

Arches are a sign of “open doors” to folks traveling in Hickory, but for those who can't navigate on a bike: what does this do for them? We have many people bed-ridden in Hickory, with no insurance and can't afford an ambulance ride, that need help during this pandemic.

Because of COVID-19 many drivers were out of commission and who couldn't take folks to Baptist or Carolina hospitals for procedures they desperately needed. If we would extend a helping hand to Emergency Medical Services with more recruits and added benefits, we would be a better society for looking out for our fellow man.

The arches cost $750,000 and it would go a long way for providing rides, so that people could make their doctor's appointments and surgeries when scheduled.

A greenway in Hickory is a wonderful idea, but when people need help with EMS, priorities such as this seem more important than an arch over N.C. Highway 127!

Susan F. Bigelow

Hickory