Letter: Peace Corps volunteer learned valuable lessons in South Africa

September marked the 61st anniversary of the passage of the original Peace Corps Act, which formally established a program through which nearly a quarter-million Americans have served our nation overseas in the spirit of collaboration, cooperation, and friendship.

September also marked passage in the House of Representatives of the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456), comprehensive legislation providing a variety of improvements and reforms that will propel the agency forward as a new generation of volunteers are returning to the field.

I was happy to see that my congressman, Patrick McHenry, joined the bipartisan House vote in favor of this legislation. It is now time for senators Burr and Tillis to take similar action, as bi-partisan legislation has been introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ranking Republican James Risch (R-ID). By co-sponsoring Senate Bill 4466, our senators can help lead the way for the nearly 500 volunteers who are now back in nearly 30 nations, and the thousands more who will eventually follow.

I know first-hand the importance of Peace Corps service. I served in the Republic of South Africa in 2009-2011 in the Schools and Community Resource Project program as an I.T. Specialist Volunteer. My experience as a librarian led me to volunteer, and my service informs how I practice my craft today, serving the public. Living out my experience using the lenses of compassion and gratitude has forever shaped me, as I learned and grew with the BaTswana people in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. Their attitude of ubuntu, recognizing one is only as important as the community that fosters and supports them, helps me to maintain and seek those connections and opportunities to serve back home today.

As so many of our institutions have come under question, let us come together through service to our nation in its many forms. For those who wish to serve through the Peace Corps, passage of the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act is a timely and meaningful step forward.

Jenneffer Sixkiller

Mooresville