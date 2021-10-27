Letter: Pastor says he stands with Robinson in renouncing filth

The recent article entitled: “Filth? Bible teaches not to judge,” submitted by former N.C. state senator Andy Wells, needs to be addressed biblically. It was related to sexual perversions being promoted to North Carolina public school children — perversions Lt. Governor Mark Robinson has publicly called “filth.”
In Jude 1:8 sodomites were said to go “after strange flesh, are set forth as an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.” They’re called, not by Robinson but by God, “filthy dreamers who defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities.” That scriptural context should be enough to settle the issue, especially for anyone who professes to be followers of Jesus Christ.
Jesus’ words, “Judge not, that ye be not judged…” are quoted in the article from Matthew 5:1-2. The problem; however, is that the context of Jesus’ teaching is found in verses 1-20. Jesus didn’t condemn all judging, far from it, but judging hypocritically, and that’s what’s in view. Righteous judgment is what the Lord admonishes us all to walk in and, at times, be vocal about.
God warns about mishandling His Word (Revelation 22:19). This is from the very Revelation of Jesus Christ, the same book which says, “He which is filthy, let him be filthy still” (Revelation 22:11).
Robinson exposed perversion within the public schools of North Carolina and its promoters. The Democratic Party’s political Pontius Pilate, Roy Cooper, washed his hands rather than side with the innocent. AP news quoted him on Oct. 13 saying he “does not speak for North Carolina.” When Robinson said, “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Cooper’s response was, in effect, “yes there is!” That makes him a party to “filth,” and on the wrong side of right living.
Sodomy has other synonyms in God’s Word such as “corruption, dung, defilement, impurity, rottenness, and uncleanness.” It’s called “abomination, unrighteous, strange, vile, and against nature” (Lev. 20:13; I Cor. 6:9; Jude 1:7-8; Rom. 1:26).
Mr. Robinson “crossed the line,” but it’s a line drawn by God himself in which He asks, just as Moses did, “Who is on the Lord’s side?” (Exodus 32:26). Robinson has chosen “rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season” (Hebrews 11:25). I stand with Robinson, and if you love God’s Word, so should you.
Casey Smith
Pastor of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church
Shelby