Letter: Pastor says he stands with Robinson in renouncing filth

The recent article entitled: “Filth? Bible teaches not to judge,” submitted by former N.C. state senator Andy Wells, needs to be addressed biblically. It was related to sexual perversions being promoted to North Carolina public school children — perversions Lt. Governor Mark Robinson has publicly called “filth.”

In Jude 1:8 sodomites were said to go “after strange flesh, are set forth as an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.” They’re called, not by Robinson but by God, “filthy dreamers who defile the flesh, despise dominion, and speak evil of dignities.” That scriptural context should be enough to settle the issue, especially for anyone who professes to be followers of Jesus Christ.

Jesus’ words, “Judge not, that ye be not judged…” are quoted in the article from Matthew 5:1-2. The problem; however, is that the context of Jesus’ teaching is found in verses 1-20. Jesus didn’t condemn all judging, far from it, but judging hypocritically, and that’s what’s in view. Righteous judgment is what the Lord admonishes us all to walk in and, at times, be vocal about.

God warns about mishandling His Word (Revelation 22:19). This is from the very Revelation of Jesus Christ, the same book which says, “He which is filthy, let him be filthy still” (Revelation 22:11).

