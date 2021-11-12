Letter: Pastor cautions former state senator to stop twisting Lt. Gov.'s words

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson might not be, as former Senator Andy Wells has chided, “John the Baptist,” but he’s taken a note from the Baptist’s example of “I must decrease, that He (Jesus) might increase” (John 3:30). After reading Well’s article repudiating Robinson, I felt as though I read a child’s jealous rant. What’s worse, the article was a shameful misrepresentation of both scripture and what Robinson actually said.
Sponsored by president Ron Baity, pastor of Berean Baptist church in Winston Salem, the event exposed spiritual wickedness within our nation’s politics and culture – in a time when people are calling “evil good and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20).
Wells stated, “It’s more likely that the reason he wants to kick people in the teeth is because they criticize him.” Not only is that false, but it’s the bearing of a false witness. Robinson is a friend and brother-in-Christ and so, I’m sure that Wells did not speak directly with him about the speech. For reasons I can only deduct from such irresponsible claims, he never thought to ask about the context drawn from Psalm 58 where David asks the Lord to “break their teeth, O God, in their mouth” referring to slanderers who twisted his words and bore false witness against him, for their own selfish motives.
Here’s Robinson’s response: “What is wrong with you? You are trying to be a star in your political party, but you have forgotten your God-ordained mission to protect the people of this state and that includes protecting our children from pornography. They want me to resign. I am going to resign myself to keep kicking them in the teeth, keep delivering the message of truth to the people of North Carolina, to continue to keep standing up for the constitutional rights of every citizen of this state, regardless of how they identify, and I am going to resign myself to continue to follow the wisdom and teaching of Jesus Christ and preach that message every time I get a chance. I stand for the American people because I love our flag, I love our nation, and I love our way of life.” Bullseye.
I love Mr. Wells, but going forward, I’d counsel him or anyone else tempted to bear false witness not to speak “in words which man’s wisdom teaches, but which the Holy Spirit teaches, comparing spiritual with spiritual” (I Corinthians 2:13).
Casey Smith
Pastor of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church
Shelby