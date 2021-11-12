Letter: Pastor cautions former state senator to stop twisting Lt. Gov.'s words

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson might not be, as former Senator Andy Wells has chided, “John the Baptist,” but he’s taken a note from the Baptist’s example of “I must decrease, that He (Jesus) might increase” (John 3:30). After reading Well’s article repudiating Robinson, I felt as though I read a child’s jealous rant. What’s worse, the article was a shameful misrepresentation of both scripture and what Robinson actually said.

Sponsored by president Ron Baity, pastor of Berean Baptist church in Winston Salem, the event exposed spiritual wickedness within our nation’s politics and culture – in a time when people are calling “evil good and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20).

Wells stated, “It’s more likely that the reason he wants to kick people in the teeth is because they criticize him.” Not only is that false, but it’s the bearing of a false witness. Robinson is a friend and brother-in-Christ and so, I’m sure that Wells did not speak directly with him about the speech. For reasons I can only deduct from such irresponsible claims, he never thought to ask about the context drawn from Psalm 58 where David asks the Lord to “break their teeth, O God, in their mouth” referring to slanderers who twisted his words and bore false witness against him, for their own selfish motives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}