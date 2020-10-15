Letter: Parking fee to use park makes little fiscal sense

A proposed $5 parking fee for non-Catawba residents at Riverbend Park is a terrible idea which makes little fiscal sense.

Based upon the numbers provided in the HDR article, it will take over two years to start making a profit after the cost of signage, passes, online system, etc., and then the profit would only be $5K annually at best. That profit presumes out-of-county residents will still want to visit the park, or that they will actually pay the fee.

Riverbend Park is a beautiful place to walk, enjoy nature, and get exercise. I live in Alexander County, and make the short drive across county lines to enjoy all that is offered by the park. But should there be a charge for taking a walk in the park, I probably will go elsewhere to get my nature fix.

Notwithstanding my ability to pay, there is something abhorrent about paying for parking at a public park, particularly where some don’t have to pay. I suspect that others from outside Catawba County feel the same, and revenue from the proposed parking fee may amount to far less than anticipated. Free access to parks should be encouraged, regardless of the county in which they are located, as it is a major drawing factor, particularly for low-income families.