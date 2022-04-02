Letter: Parents must prepare children for school, learning

Parents must prepare children for school, learning

Many people want the schools to do more to educate their children.

Right now schools are being mandated, that is, directed and instructed and ordered, to provide certain levels of care to students that they never did in the past. They were not designed for it.

In schools all across the country, children are attending classes, or, at least, going to the schools, in a totally unprepared state. Many of them go to school and not only do they lack niceties and general manners but they have a total disregard for others, including themselves. They are introduced into the school system by families that have not taught them common human decency.

They enter school with a disregard for others and themselves. Some are violent. It seems they perceive themselves caught in some life or death situation at all times even if it is as simple as learning.

As for the schools, they now have to deal with children with severe mental problems or have been subjected to some horrible situation. The children act out but cannot be disciplined like others.

The disorder is spread across the nation. Families need to step up to these problems. All too often caregivers believe they also are embroiled in some fictional battle to the death while all that is necessary is to teach their children how to read and write.

What is to be done? The family needs to address this. Children are provided with advanced communication equipment but no skills to attend school.

Alfred Brock

Wayne, Michigan