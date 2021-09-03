 Skip to main content
Letter: Parent thanks school board for taking action to protect students
Letter: Parent thanks school board for taking action to protect students

Dear Catawba County School Board members,

Thank you.

Thank you for recognizing the urgency and severity of the current public health crisis in Catawba County and in our schools.

Thank you for using data to drive decision-making.

Thank you for taking responsibility for the health, safety, and well-being of our children while they attend school during high community transmission of a highly contagious virus that has led to rising hospitalizations and deaths in our county.

Thank you for taking action last night to mitigate further harm to students, staff, and their families.

To the two Board members who voted against making masks mandatory indoors, I implore you to read the scientific literature and public health guidance on the effectiveness of universal masking in schools during periods of high community transmission, including the following:

• The American Academy of Pediatrics – Guidance for Schools: https://www.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/clinical-guidance/covid-19-planning-considerations-return-to-in-person-education-in-schools/

• NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/download

Diane Hampton, mother of two students in the Catawba County Schools District

Hickory

