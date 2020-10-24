Letter: Paid leave makes healthier communities

Jesus’ healing miracles are a genre unto themselves. He saw to all who were sick — regardless of preexisting conditions or insurance carrier. One aspect of biblical healing struck me recently: there is often a community aspect to it. Take two examples from the gospels.

In John chapter 5 Jesus heals a man who has been ill for 38 years. The man sat at the pool of Bethzatha attempting to take advantage of the healing waters. Yet he was unable to get in because he had no one to carry him into the water. When he tried to make his way alone, others broke in front and blocked his way. Jesus healed him and gave the instruction, “Stand up, take up your mat and walk.” (Jn 5:8)

In Matthew chapter 2, Jesus was preaching in a crowded house in Capernaum, and some people brought a man who was also paralyzed. Not being able to carry him through the crowd to Jesus, they lowered the man down through a hole in the roof. Jesus healed him and again said, “Stand up, take your mat and go to your home.” (Mt 2: 11)