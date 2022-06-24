Letter: Our school boards do not need partisan elections

I am writing about something which is probably already a done deal.

With encouragement from the extreme right-wingers of the Catawba County Republican Party, state representatives Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer secured passage of a bill by the North Carolina House of Representatives to make the Catawba County, Newton-Conover and Hickory school board elections partisan.

HDR Editor Eric Millsaps aided this effort by not making the general public aware of this matter. This should have been front-page news. The original bill did not include Hickory and Newton-Conover. Since I am a registered voter in Newton-Conover, I kept quiet when Doug Auer made me aware of this matter from a Chamber of Commerce email he received. I simply forwarded the information to the newspaper hoping it would be published so registered voters in the Catawba County School District could voice their opinions about this matter.

State Senator Dean Proctor says he is supporting this legislation because none of the Catawba County commissioners voiced any opposition to partisan school board elections.

I hope the commissioners will change their minds and tell Senator Proctor that the commissioners are opposed to partisan school board elections. Unfortunately, they will probably cater to the extreme right-wingers who probably control the local Republican Party.

The extreme right-wingers in the Republican Party do not want students exposed to any left-leaning ideas. They want to indoctrinate students with right-wing extremism and make all our young people racist, sexist and homophobic. It is easy enough for parents to make their children racist, sexist and homophobic when they are at home. Please keep our schools a place where students learn tolerance and respect for diverse people.

The Republican Party is upset with Jeff Taylor and Leslie Barnette, two county school board members who are registered Democrats. They are also scared about the possibility that a third registered Democrat, Chris Gibbs, may win a board seat this November. Also, it is known that the late Beth Gordon Isenhour was a registered Democrat when she was first elected in 2016.

Despite being Democrats, Taylor, Barnette, Gibbs and Isenhour (are or were) experienced educators who (bring, will bring or brought) valuable knowledge to the board meetings and who help (provide, will provide or provided) good supervision for Superintendent Matt Stover who is registered unaffiliated.

Greg Cranford

Newton