Letter: Our resources and state taxes should go towards what needs it most

In trying to avoid a traffic jam at a light, I took a detour through a neighborhood that had a bridge that had been destroyed beyond use. What baffled me was that the many streets surrounding it had been repaved.

We should be putting our infrastructure resources towards already existing issues in our community instead of towards refurbishing the roads that are working just fine. Of course, it is important to uphold our existing roads to a certain standard, but it would make sense that unusable bridges should take priority.

Our resources and state taxes should go towards what needs it most.

Ethan Story

Hickory

