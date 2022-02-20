Letter: Our city leaders are not at fault on arches collapse

Even as I reflect on the view of the damage to the fallen City Walk arch from my office at Transportation Insight, I think back to 2013. I was working with city of Hickory leadership and a number of other business leaders in our community to plan and propose revitalization initiatives — one of which was the City Walk — to make Hickory a more livable community for all residents, and more attractive to the progressive lifestyle of many of today’s young adults and young families.

I reflect on this success to remind all of us: any time something fails, we tend to look for someone to blame. Our city leaders are not at fault here. Rest assured that they will work with the architects, engineers, general contractors, installers and the manufacturer to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident. I would like us all to keep this in perspective: we should all be thankful that nobody was injured.

Our efforts as a community, led by our mayor, our city manager and our city council, have resulted in a much more vibrant downtown area, along with significant new investments by a number of businesses to support a growing workforce. The Hickory area is in a better place today because of these initiatives.

D. Paul Thompson