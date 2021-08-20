Letter: Our arrogance is killing us

In traveling down highway 321 towards the mountains, right before you get to the 321 bridge, on the right side of the road one will see a large black and grey sign that reads “Miracle of Hickory.” It is a brief story about a hospital that originated close to that area during the time when polio was so rampant here in the United States and North Carolina.

It served the public for only one year from 1944 to 1945 right near the end of WWII. So, as a nation we were fighting battles on two fronts … at home and abroad — and we won both! We defeated our enemies of the Axis Powers and we defeated polio! We won the war because of our determination to work together to provide our military with all the best resources to win the war over the oppression of Italy, Germany, and Japan. At the same time, we won the war over polio for one reason…..we had the medical science with us and the vaccination it provided to defeat this virus.

Today, we are facing the same issues, but instead of folks taking the vaccine as we did in the 40s and 50s to defeat this virus, today we have such an eroded trust with each other, that we are destroying ourselves believing in such illogical reasons not to take the vaccine and yet today, thousands are dying because of our own arrogance.