Letter: Orchestrated destruction of our history, culture saddens me

As a retired History teacher and disabled veteran, I have been saddened to watch the orchestrated destruction of our history and our culture. Led by the likes of General David Petraeus, Bill de Blasio, Nancy Pelosi, and a horde of Taliban-wannabe left wing college professors, we are deliberately destroying our national soul. Changing the names of Army bases? Twisting the history of the (NOT) Civil War? Destroying statues of Christopher Columbus and Confederate soldiers? Trying to burn down and defacing churches? All for what?
As Czech writer Milan Kundera noted, "The first step to liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, and its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long, the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was." Stalin and the Soviets did it, as did the Nazis, Communist Chinese, and the Khmer Rouge.
Make no mistake, the aim of the destruction by BLM, ANTIFA, and the brainwashed Millennials in the streets is not mourning poor George Floyd, it is the destruction of the United States of America, nothing less.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!