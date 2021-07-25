Letter: Opposition to COVID treatment options about science or money?

To the editor:

“Scientific studies ... have found that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID-19 or show any other benefit for those exposed to COVID.” (David Dreyer, letter, July 9)

My medical credentials are nil, but I have watched countless presentations by doctors who claim efficacy for hydroxychloroquine as an early, at-home treatment option for COVID-19. Some are associated with a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. They could expertly counter “studies arguments.” Another group of doctors, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, advocate ivermectin as an early outpatient option.

Both drugs have been FDA-approved for decades: hydroxychloroquine as an anti-malarial; ivermectin as an anti-parasitic.

Where does truth and virtue lie as to their efficacy with COVID-19?

One guidepost: the appearance or not of conflict-of-interest. I don’t detect conflicts of interest among the hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin physician groups. I’m less sure about some in the vaccine-only camp.