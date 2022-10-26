Letter: Only one choice on ballot is no choice

The sample ballot I got in the mail troubles me.

It’s not the ballot itself or the suggested selections. What troubles me is how many candidates have no opposition. I want to laugh at the instructions to “vote for one” in those cases. I’m stubborn. I never mark any place on my ballot where there’s only one candidate. It’s my way of protesting.

I understand this is a red county. It’s discouraging to run for an office on what is usually a losing ticket. All the energy and time, the money for campaigning, the exposure to criticism and outright attacks. Who needs that? Life is hard enough.

And yet, when no one from the Democratic side challenges the entrenched Republican status quo, I go to the polls knowing the only choice I have is to withhold my vote in uncontested seats. I wonder if that’s why other voters choose not to vote at all. What’s the use when the die is already cast? That’s where the scourge of gerrymandering takes us.

Perhaps it’s wishful thinking to want someone to run just to use the bully pulpit of a campaign to send a different message to voters, to challenge the other candidates to stake out their positions publicly, to create a dialog that helps all of us better understand the stakes and our choices. Even if they don’t win, they will have done a public service in standing tall for what they believe. We may be red here, but there are fierce pockets of blue.

I want to challenge rising young leaders with a passion for public service and compassion for the unrepresented and underrepresented people of this county and state to toss their hats in the ring, and to keep doing it even if defeated. Market research says it takes about seven repetitions to even get someone’s attention.

Maybe if we heard a different, more inclusive, message repeated often enough, we’d start noticing the track we’re on and how it always comes home to roost.

Beverly Finney

Hickory