Letter: Only a misdemeanor? Look a little closer

Crossing into the U.S. illegally is only a misdemeanor.

That may be a true statement, but once a person is in the U.S. they must find a job. This means that they must obtain a fraudulent Social Security Card, which is a felony, and under 42 USC 408(a)(7)(B), is a federal crime punishable by two years in a federal prison.

To obtain a job the individual must also complete Form I-9 which is the Employment Eligibility Verification form used by the Department of Homeland Security. The form states: “I attest, under penalty of perjury, that I am (check one that applies): 1. A citizen of the United States. 2. A noncitizen national of the United States. 3. A lawful permanent resident. 4. An alien authorized to work until (mm/dd/yyyy)." How would an illegal complete this form without committing perjury?

People also use false Social Security Numbers to open bank accounts, get credit cards, get a mortgage, rent or buy a vehicle, and to avoid reporting income.