Letter: Only a misdemeanor? Look a little closer

Crossing into the U.S. illegally is only a misdemeanor.
That may be a true statement, but once a person is in the U.S. they must find a job. This means that they must obtain a fraudulent Social Security Card, which is a felony, and under 42 USC 408(a)(7)(B), is a federal crime punishable by two years in a federal prison.
To obtain a job the individual must also complete Form I-9 which is the Employment Eligibility Verification form used by the Department of Homeland Security. The form states: “I attest, under penalty of perjury, that I am (check one that applies): 1. A citizen of the United States. 2. A noncitizen national of the United States. 3. A lawful permanent resident. 4. An alien authorized to work until (mm/dd/yyyy)." How would an illegal complete this form without committing perjury?
People also use false Social Security Numbers to open bank accounts, get credit cards, get a mortgage, rent or buy a vehicle, and to avoid reporting income.
How does all of this corrupt mischief happen under the watchful eye of our federal government? They encourage it. The IRS will assign an immigrant an ITIN number to pay taxes and to get a refund. The IRS paid out $4 billion in tax refunds in 2010 alone. The IRS does not get involved with whether the Social Security number is valid or not. They process the tax returns and issue refunds, and ignore notifications from the Social Security Administration that the name does not match the Social Security number.
So to say that crossing the border illegally is only a misdemeanor, and they only came here to get a job is false if they used a false Social Security card to establish themselves in the U.S. with a job and send their children to school.
Why is nothing done? The use of fake Social Security cards accomplishes three things: 1. their employers can legally hire them, and at lower wages than they would pay a citizen, 2. the immigrant gets the job and a new life, and 3. Federal taxes are withheld from their paychecks. It is estimated that the use of these fake cards creates a boon of $7 billion to Social Security and $1.5 billion to Medicare – two programs unavailable to these workers.
This is truly an outrageous abuse of the American citizens' trust in our government agencies.
Tom Allen
Hickory