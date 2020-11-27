Letter: One country, one destiny

In 1837, Daniel Webster gave an historic and powerful speech defending the American Union: “One country, one destiny.” Twenty four years later, that noble idea would be challenged directly and violently by the American Civil War. Some historians now put the death toll from our most horrific war at nearly 800,000 people, both North and South.

Reading the secession declarations of the states that sought to withdraw from the United States of America and form the Confederacy, no one can help but recognize that at the heart of the bloody debate was the question of whether the ideals of Mr. Jefferson’s words about equality and liberty in the Declaration of Independence applied only to white men, or did they apply to all. Could they apply to African Americans, who the majority of citizens at that time, both North and South, believed to be inferior beings undeserving of those rights white men enjoyed? Could they apply to women?