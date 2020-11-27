Letter: One country, one destiny

In 1837, Daniel Webster gave an historic and powerful speech defending the American Union: “One country, one destiny.” Twenty four years later, that noble idea would be challenged directly and violently by the American Civil War. Some historians now put the death toll from our most horrific war at nearly 800,000 people, both North and South.
Reading the secession declarations of the states that sought to withdraw from the United States of America and form the Confederacy, no one can help but recognize that at the heart of the bloody debate was the question of whether the ideals of Mr. Jefferson’s words about equality and liberty in the Declaration of Independence applied only to white men, or did they apply to all. Could they apply to African Americans, who the majority of citizens at that time, both North and South, believed to be inferior beings undeserving of those rights white men enjoyed? Could they apply to women?
In the abstract, since the Civil War, America has answered those questions with a resounding “Yes!” In the actual reality of American politics and culture, the struggle to make those truths “self-evident” continues. It continues because systemic racism continues. It continues because homophobia continues. It continues because sexism continues. It continues because nativism and xenophobia continue. It continues because sin continues. And “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
Still, the glory of the United States of America is that flawed as we have been and continue to be, as a people, one people, all of us together, we have never stopped striving toward that “more perfect union” and the truth “still marching on” of equality under the law, and liberty and justice for all!
May it ever be so. “One country, one destiny.”
Cliff Moone
Hickory, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!