Letter: Offended by president's assertion that doctors over diagnosing virus for money
Letter: Offended by president's assertion that doctors over diagnosing virus for money

As a retired physician I am highly insulted and greatly angered by Donald Trump’s repeated assertion that medical doctors are over diagnosing COVID-19 just to receive higher fees.

Here is a man whose recent novel coronavirus infection was treated with the highest level of medical care available on earth. He was given monoclonal antibody therapy that is unavailable to the average COVID patient. Physicians may well have saved his life.

As a whole the medical profession exhibits the highest level of integrity and honesty; Donald Trump has none of either.

Joel B. Miller, MD

Hickory NC

